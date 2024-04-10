Celtics’ play foul vs. Bucks, lose 104-91 in tilt with no free throws for Boston

The Boston Celtics were setting new records in their tilt vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday (April 9) night. But they were the sort of record that tells a tale of the level of effort Boston was putting out on the court offensively, with the Celtics logging 0 free throws for the first time in any NBA game.

The final score of the tilt told another story about Boston’s defense in the 104-91 loss to the Bucks. Their paucity of defensive pressure led to a loss despite star Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo going down injured early in the contest’s third frame.

A few Celtics had games worth noting, including Jayson Tatum (22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), Jaylen Brown (14 points, 10 boards, 4 steals), and Jrue Holiday (12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists).

But the rest of the roster looked to be taking the night lightly — and with little to play for and injuries to avoid, we frankly can’t say that we blame them.

