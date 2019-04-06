Celtics picked up Terry Rozier from hospital after game in Indiana, flew home in Celtics uniform originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier fell victim to an illness during the first half of the Celtics' dominant win over the Pacers Friday night, where the guard was sent to the hospital at halftime.

Rozier only logged about six minutes of playing time in the win, but the Celtics managed to come away with a decisive victory on the back of Gordon Hayward's flawless 9-for-9 shooting night.

According to Celtics reporter Marc D'Amico, the team went and picked Rozier up from the hospital after the game to bring him back to Boston, so he ended up flying home in his uniform.

The Celtics had to get back to Boston for their game tomorrow night against the Magic, so it was a long night for Rozier.

He has since been listed as questionable for Sunday night, so if he can't go expect to see a lot of Brad Wanamaker with Jaylen Brown doubtful to play as well.

