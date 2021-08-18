Celtics' Payton Pritchard named to All-Summer League first team

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Payton Pritchard named to All-Summer League first team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2021 NBA Summer League run ended in disappointing fashion Tuesday night with a 100-67 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the championship game.

However, one of Boston's players received some well-deserved recognition Wednesday.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was one of seven players named to the All-Summer League first team.

Here's the full list:

  • Jalen Johnson (Hawks)

  • Davion Mitchell (Kings)

  • Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

  • Payton Pritchard (Celtics)

  • Jalen Smith (Suns)

  • Cam Thomas (Nets)

  • Obi Toppin (Knicks)

Pritchard averaged 16.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in four Summer League appearances for Boston. He also shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range.

The 2020 first-round pick could play a key role off the Celtics bench during the upcoming season, perhaps as the backup point guard behind Marcus Smart.

