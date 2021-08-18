Celtics' Payton Pritchard named to All-Summer League first team

Payton Pritchard named to All-Summer League first team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2021 NBA Summer League run ended in disappointing fashion Tuesday night with a 100-67 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the championship game.

However, one of Boston's players received some well-deserved recognition Wednesday.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was one of seven players named to the All-Summer League first team.

Here's the full list:

Jalen Johnson (Hawks)

Davion Mitchell (Kings)

Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

Payton Pritchard (Celtics)

Jalen Smith (Suns)

Cam Thomas (Nets)

Obi Toppin (Knicks)

The future is bright.



Congratulations to the 2021 All-Summer League First and Second Teams, as selected by a panel of media. pic.twitter.com/psjgJvmkRF — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 18, 2021

Pritchard averaged 16.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in four Summer League appearances for Boston. He also shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range.

The 2020 first-round pick could play a key role off the Celtics bench during the upcoming season, perhaps as the backup point guard behind Marcus Smart.