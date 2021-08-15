Celtics' Payton Pritchard drops 92 points in Pro-Am game

Payton Pritchard drops 92 points in Pro-Am game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard's impressive summer continued Saturday at a Pro-Am tournament game in Portland, Oregon.

The Boston Celtics guard dropped a ridiculous 92 points to lead his team to a 165-163 win. The performance comes days after ex-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas scored 81 in a Pro-Am game.

P3yton Pritchard with the half court range. ☘️💦 pic.twitter.com/ZKwkRFsHbX — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) August 15, 2021

Pritchard left Summer League due to a "prior engagement," but he dominated in his three games with the Celtics in Las Vegas. The 23-year-old averaged 20.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 57.7 percent from 3-point range.

Last season was an impressive one for Pritchard, who averaged 7.7 points and shot 44 percent from the field off the bench as a rookie. Judging by his Summer League performance and his scoring outburst in Portland, he's ready to take a leap in Year 2.