Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shares awesome Bill Belichick story from 2008 NBA Finals

If there's one thing Bill Belichick knows how to do, it's bring a championship title back to Boston.

When football season comes to an end, you'll probably find the New England Patriots coach sitting courtside at TD Garden rooting on the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shared an awesome conversation he had with Belichick at Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals between Boston and the Los Angeles Lakers -- the game in which the Celtics dominated the Lakers in a title-clinching 131-92 victory at TD Garden thanks to Kevin Garnett's 26 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists.

"I go Bill, ‘What do you think?' and I was thinking he would calm me down because we could have won the championship that night, or not if we blew it," Grousbeck said on WEEI's Extra Sauce with Greg Hill. "If anyone is going to give you the parting line, ‘One play at a time, do your job' it's going to be Bill. I looked to him for that and I said, ‘Bill, what do you think?' He goes, ‘Are you kidding me? You're the bleeping world champions. You can celebrate right now.' I was like, 'I just got jinxed by Bill Belichick.'

He bought a round of tequila shots for the entire bar, the entire club and we beat them by 30. I love Bill."

It seems like Grousbeck and Belichick have a pretty solid relationship, and with coach Brad Stevens' team sitting third in the Eastern Conference at 42-20, we can only imagine Belichick will be spotted courtside at this year's playoffs at the Garden.

If they happen to be fully healthy come playoff time, Marc Spears of The Undefeated believes no opponent should take the Celtics lightly -- especially with Kemba Walker finally having something to play for in the postseason.

So, who knows? Maybe an unusually confident Belichick will be giving Grousbeck some advice again if the Celtics make it to the NBA Finals.

