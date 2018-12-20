Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck: We also had name confusion with team involved in Brooks non-trade

The Wizards, Suns and Grizzlies had a three-team trade fall apart due to confusion over which Brooks was involved. Phoenix thought it was getting Dillon Brooks. Memphis planned to send MarShon Brooks.

The fallout drew a lot of attention, but apparently, that type thing occasionally happens. The Nets once thought they were trading for the No. 2 pick, but really would have gotten the Bulls’ second first-rounder that year (No. 16 in 2006). And apparently Boston also had name confusion in trade talks.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on NBC Sports Boston on whether his team has ever had an issue like Washington, Phoenix and Memphis did:

Yes. With the same team, by the way, that was involved. That’s another story – that I’m not going to tell.

Spill it, Wyc! The Wizards, Suns and Grizzlies are all blaming each other for the Brooks’ fiasco. We could rush to blame whichever team was previously involved in a similar mishap.