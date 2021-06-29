Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck discusses possibility of more roster changes

C's owner Wyc Grousbeck discusses possibility of more roster changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs earlier this month, and it didn't take the team long to change the roster in a profound way.

Brad Stevens' first trade as the new team president of basketball operations saw point guard Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round pick and a future second-rounder go to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for centers Al Horford and Moses Brown, as well a future second-round pick.

More moves could be coming, though. The Celtics have a few free agents to consider re-signing, in addition to a some players who can hit free agency in the near future.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck joined 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" show Tuesday afternoon and discussed several different topics, including potential roster changes.

"The roster is not complete," Grousbeck said. "There's a lot we have to go do. And there are a lot of potential trades, I would imagine -- just reading the wires and thinking a little bit and talking a little bit to Brad -- there's a lot of stuff that could happen this summer. I don't really know what the roster is going to look like in August. It's going to be a very busy July. We're not hard capped or anything like that, but we are going to have to be clever. If we're going to take money in, by cap rules we're going to have to send money out."

Grousbeck also was asked if he's expecting roster changes.

"I am prepared for it, let's put it that way," he said. "I just want to say very clearly, I'm not saying this roster in my view has to change because of X, Y or Z. I'm saying we have a new team president of basketball operations, we have a new head coach, they're going to spend July figuring out who they want to have and what the roster is going to look like and I'm going to be supportive, as is the rest of ownership. It's really in that order. It's not me demanding changes, I'm not expecting changes. I just want us to get farther (in the playoffs), and it could be these guys or there may be changes, but it's not me demanding it or even expecting it. I'm ready for it, because it's the way it happens every year."

The Celtics have a good roster as currently constituted, led by two young All-Star players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There's a lot to work with, as new head coach Ime Udoka noted during his introductory press conference Monday.

There are a few positions that need to be upgraded, though. Bench scoring should be improved. A veteran point guard would be a nice piece to add, too, especially after Walker's departure. There's also four centers on the roster in Horford, Brown, Robert Williams III and Tristan Thompson. Moving one of those players to free up minutes and/or help address another roster need wouldn't be a bad idea.

Either way, the Celtics could go in a number of different directions this offseason, and the Walker trade gave them a few more options with the money they saved in that deal.