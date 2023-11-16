Celtics outwork Sixers with big bench night despite no Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics started their road tilt vs. the Philadelphia 76ers down a pair of starters in Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown on Wednesday night, but came out focused and aggressive enough to jump out to an early 15-point lead. That energy and a big night for the team’s bench evened up the series between the two Atlantic Division rivals as Boston takes control of the East’s top spot with the win.

Big nights from Jayson Tatum (29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists), Derrick White (27 points, 5 assists), Jrue Holiday (18 points, 10 boards), and Al Horford (14 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks) among the starters powered the victory, and Luke Kornet (9 points, 6 boards) shone the brightest off a bench that scored 21 points in total for Boston.

The Celtics next play the Toronto Raptors on the road this Friday, Nov. 17. in their second in-season tournament contest of the 2023-24 season.

Celtics Lab 227: On Boston's early trends 10 games into the 2023-24 season with Drew Carter https://t.co/UpHbBi8EkA pic.twitter.com/MIcUrzfcWD — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) November 15, 2023

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire