Celtics outwork Sixers with big bench night despite no Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis

Justin Quinn
·2 min read

The Boston Celtics started their road tilt vs. the Philadelphia 76ers down a pair of starters in Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown on Wednesday night, but came out focused and aggressive enough to jump out to an early 15-point lead. That energy and a big night for the team’s bench evened up the series between the two Atlantic Division rivals as Boston takes control of the East’s top spot with the win.

Big nights from Jayson Tatum (29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists), Derrick White (27 points, 5 assists), Jrue Holiday (18 points, 10 boards), and Al Horford (14 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks) among the starters powered the victory, and Luke Kornet (9 points, 6 boards) shone the brightest off a bench that scored 21 points in total for Boston.

The Celtics next play the Toronto Raptors on the road this Friday, Nov. 17. in their second in-season tournament contest of the 2023-24 season.

 

