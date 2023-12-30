Celtics outlast Raptors 120-118 to stay undefeated at TD Garden

How does one follow up a nail-biting, overtime win vs. the team with a tie for the longest losing streak in NBA history? For the Boston Celtics, with another close win against the Toronto Raptors, evidently. The Celtics started their second game in as many nights vs. the Raptors well, going up by as much as 20 points. But Boston seemed to feel that one close game at TD Garden deserved another, letting Toronto back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite losing the lead late and nearly blowing the game, gritty play late secured the win for the Celtics, thanks in large part to the play of Jaylen Brown (31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists), Derrick White (21 points, 5 boards, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks), and Luke Kornet (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks).

With the victory, the Celtics improve to 25-6, and next face the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on the road on New Year’s Eve.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube, via @CelticsCLNS Checking out the latest trade rumors with @BobbyKrivitsky Sponsored by: @FDSportsbook https://t.co/mCLAaHAE8u — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) December 28, 2023

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

