Celtics’ Oshae Brissett is earning praise from teammates and opposing coaches

In recent games, reserve forward Oshae Brissett has emerged as a key rotation player for the Boston Celtics, drawing praise from teammates and coaches alike. Despite facing challenges as a less reliable shot from beyond the arc, Brissett has found ways to contribute to winning with his hustle, his second efforts, offensive rebounding, and overall energy.

His defensive intensity is another area where the Canadian forward has shone in his limited run with the team. Teammates like Jaylen Brown have made a point of praising his toughness and defensive focus in recent contests, and his passing game has been improving as well. Even opposing head coaches like Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers — Brissett’s former ball club — have made a point of praising the Syracuse alum’s game.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast took a closer look at Brissett’s improved play in recent contests on their latest episode.

