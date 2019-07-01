Celtics' official Las Vegas summer league roster includes all four 2019 draft picks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics begin Summer League action in Las Vegas on Saturday, and their official roster for the tournament was released Monday.

A total of 13 players and all four of Boston's 2019 draft picks -- first-rounders Romeo Langford and Grant Williams, as well as second-rounders Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters -- will be participating.

Celtics summer squad pic.twitter.com/VLOJio6CCd — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 1, 2019

Robert Williams, who the C's drafted in the first round in 2018, also will be among the headliners. But perhaps the most anticipated Celtics debut at summer league will be the arrival of 7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall, who spent the last four seasons at the University of Central Florida and went undrafted last month. He reportedly will join the Celtics on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Here's the schedule for the Celtics' summer league games in Las Vegas.

July 6 vs. 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ET

July 8 vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m.

July 11 vs. Grizzlies, 10:30 p.m.







