Celtics not interested in trading Jaylen Brown

Multiple league sources were adamant to MassLive.com that the Celtics have no interest in moving the All-Star Brown in the interim, particularly with him under team control for two more seasons at a below-market deal. 76ers general manager Daryl Morey has always aimed high in trade negotiations throughout his career but this is posturing will likely go nowhere given what’s happened to Simmons’ trade value over the past several months in the midst of his holdout.

Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers

Tas Melas

· Would the Celtics ever trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons?

· Is Steph Curry the MVP favorite?

· And is a suspension coming for Nikola Jokic?

Brian Robb

Jaylen Brown working on some ball handling at practice pic.twitter.com/g1f5IDdIDh – 12:36 PM

Chris Forsberg

Celtics will stick with Dennis Schroder in starting lineup while Jaylen Brown is out.

Smart/Schroder combo this season: +8.7 net rating in 367 possessions per Cleaning the Glass. That’s 84th percentile among all lineups with 100+ possessions. – 12:17 PM

Keith Smith

Ime Udoka said Dennis Schroder will continue to start while Jaylen Brown is out.

That likely puts Boston’s regular opening group as:

R. Williams

A. Horford

J. Tatum

M. Smart

D. Schroder

Should leave minutes for Pritchard and at least one of Langford and Nesmith. – 12:15 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely

Ime Udoka says Dennis Schröder will remain with the starting group, with Jaylen Brown (hamstring) out. Udoka added that Dennis has done well throughout his career whether he was starting or coming off the bench. – 12:13 PM

Jared Weiss

Ime Udoka is going to keep Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup while Jaylen Brown is out so they can keep Josh Richardson and the young wings in their bench roles. – 12:10 PM

Brian Robb

Ime Udoka says Dennis Schroder will continue to start while Jaylen Brown is out. – 12:10 PM

Kerith Burke

Warriors PR notes the season-high for anyone in NBA was 46 points by Jaylen Brown in OT. Steph is at 45 with about ten mins left in the 4Q – 11:57 PM

Callie Caplan

Jason Kidd on how Luka has improved over the first 10 games: “He’s learning how to play with JB. You can see he’s not afraid to give JB the ball. There’s a big trust, a good relationship between those two.”

The 2018 draft mates combined for 42 pts, 9 reb, 11 assists tonight. – 11:52 PM

Tom Westerholm

The Celtics have outscored opponents by 16.2 points per 100 possessions with Jaylen Brown on the floor. – 10:20 PM

Jake Fischer

The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM

John Karalis

Jayson Tatum back on track, Jaylen Brown out ‘one or two weeks,’ & Celtics practice notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/08/jay… – 2:46 PM

Jared Weiss

Just as the Celtics are starting to hit their stride, they’ve lost Jaylen Brown to a hamstring strain. Latest on @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-j… – 1:26 PM

Tim Bontemps

Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters today Jaylen Brown will be out for at least a week or two with his hamstring strain. Another blow in what has been a rough start for the Celtics, who have a couple days off before hosting Toronto Wednesday and Milwaukee Friday. – 1:24 PM

Chris Grenham

Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.

That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:

forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 1:24 PM

Emiliano Carchia

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out up to 2 weeks to hamstring injury

sportando.basketball/en/celtics-jay… – 1:13 PM

Marc J. Spears

Celtics say Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to Coach Udoka. – 12:58 PM

Marc Stein

The Celtics say Jaylen Brown will be sidelined up to two weeks by the hamstring injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss in Dallas at the buzzer on a Luka Dončić dagger.

Sign up here for two new stories coming from me today and tomorrow: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:57 PM

John Karalis

Udoka on Jaylen’s hamstring:

“He knows his body pretty well, and he said it didn’t feel terrible but he did feel it … The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly-cautious himself because of his past history.” – 12:46 PM

Tom Westerholm

NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6BTbTn… – 12:35 PM

Eric Smith

Jaylen Brown…out Wednesday with a hamstring strain…

Joel Embiid…out Thursday as he has entered health & safety protocols…

Raptors next 2 games vs BOS (Wed) and PHI (Thurs) – 12:27 PM

Chris Forsberg

If Jaylen Brown misses two full weeks from the date of injury, that puts him at 11/18. Lakers come to town on 11/19.

Boston’s next five games are against East teams that have equal or better record so far. – 12:20 PM

The Vertical

Jaylen Brown (hamstring strain) will likely miss 1-2 weeks, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/Xk2bxKMdeu – 12:16 PM

Shams Charania

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-to-2 weeks with right hamstring strain, team says. – 12:11 PM

Ben Rohrbach

Celtics coach Ime Udoka announces Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain. – 12:11 PM

Jay King

My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.

How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2942918/2021/1… – 12:09 PM

Keith Smith

Jaylen Brown will be out 1-2 weeks per Ime Udoka. – 12:03 PM

Gary Washburn

Jaylen Brown will miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain. Brown admitted he felt discomfort and the #Celtics want to be cautious. – 12:03 PM

Mark Murphy

Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown’s return timeline stands at “a week or two.” – 12:02 PM

Chris Forsberg

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will be out a week or two. – 12:02 PM

John Karalis

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will miss “a week or two” – 12:02 PM

Chris Mannix

Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM

John Karalis

Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM

Kyle Neubeck

Jaylen Brown isn’t the cleanest Sixers fit in the world and it seems unlikely the Celtics want to deal him for Simmons in the first place, but let’s entertain the latest Simmons trade rumor because Brown is quite good phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:12 AM

Jon Johnson

Jaylen Brown? Gimme. – 11:04 AM

Ben Rohrbach

Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM

Keith Smith

Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.

I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM

Bill Simmons

“Hey, Daryl, it’s Brad.”

“Hey.”

“What’s going on with that guy who quit on your team and now does the bare minimum and completely torpedoed his trade value? Any interest in discussing a deal?”

“We’d want Jaylen Brown.”

“OK, I’m hanging up. Have a great rest of the day!” – 10:45 AM

Chris Forsberg

This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM

Tom Westerholm

The idea that the Celtics would consider a Jaylen-for-Simmons deal but not a Jaylen-for-Harden deal is pretty funny. – 10:23 AM

Chris Grenham

Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.

That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM

Jaylen Brown

https://t.co/6f3DDL6ADq Now Available pic.twitter.com/4yVPHLAO5l – 9:20 AM

Rob Perez

this is the New York Knicks’ 5th home game of the season.

in 3 out of those 5, a player on the visiting team has recorded their career-high points scored:

1) Jaylen Brown (46)

2) OG Anunoby (36)

3) Ricky Rubio (37)

wtf is going on at Madison Square Garden…. – 8:15 PM

Speaking last Friday on Celtics pregame live, the former NBA player recalled the conversation when trade talks were buzzing around the league which centers around the superstar. “I remember last year around this time when teams were calling about James Harden and Houston actually wanted Jaylen Brown,” Perkins said on the segment. “I was on the phone with Danny Ainge for an hour, and I remember how our conversation went. He was like, ‘Hey, Perk, would you trade Jaylen Brown for James Harden?’ And I was like, ‘Danny, you know how I feel about Jaylen Brown, but I would trade him for James Harden.’ He was like, ‘ Are you kidding me? He’s not going anywhere. He’s not even 25 and he keeps getting better.’ -via TalkBasket / October 25, 2021