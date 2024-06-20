Celtics’ Neemias Queta on becoming the NBA champion from Portugal

Apart from veteran Boston Celtics combo guard Jrue Holiday, there were a lot of firsts this past Monday (June 17) night at TD Garden as the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals when it comes to winning titles. And when it comes to deep reserve Celtics center Neemias Queta, there was a first for an entire nation.

The Portuguese big man became the first Portuguese player in league history to win a title — no minor accomplishment for a country who Queta is also the sole player in NBA history to call home. After Boston had secured Banner 18 and the party had begun, Queta talked to CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning about winning the NBA championship with the Celtics, and being the first player ever from Portugal to do so.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire