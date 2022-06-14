Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston losing Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals 104-94

Justin Quinn
·5 min read
In a pivotal Game 5 NBA Finals contest between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics’ youth and inexperience cost them the win. The Warriors came out aggressive to start and the Celtics were slow to start, playing catch-up for much of the rest of the game.

The Celtics now find themselves down 3-2 in the series and facing tough odds to find a way to win the 2022 NBA title with each of the two remaining contests in the series potential elimination games for Boston. The series now heads back to the Celtics’ home court of TD Garden as the team hopes to stave off the end of their season with another loss.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Warriors.

Pregame

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

