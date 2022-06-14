Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston losing Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals 104-94

In a pivotal Game 5 NBA Finals contest between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics’ youth and inexperience cost them the win. The Warriors came out aggressive to start and the Celtics were slow to start, playing catch-up for much of the rest of the game.

The Celtics now find themselves down 3-2 in the series and facing tough odds to find a way to win the 2022 NBA title with each of the two remaining contests in the series potential elimination games for Boston. The series now heads back to the Celtics’ home court of TD Garden as the team hopes to stave off the end of their season with another loss.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the Warriors.

Pregame

Updating this one… The Celtics are now 13-1 in their last 14 games after a loss with a +15.9 scoring margin. Take out the throw away game at Toronto, the numbers are 13-0/+17.5. https://t.co/DIKT37eXtb — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) June 9, 2022

Might need like four espressos to make it through this game tonight. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 14, 2022

Glad we’re yelling about Finals MVP in a hypothetical scenario during the opening segment of the pregame show before Game 5 of a 2-2 series. — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) June 14, 2022

Early Chase Center energy pic.twitter.com/8zMVyJP3Nk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 14, 2022

If the Celtics really want to throw the Warriors off for Game 6, they should have Fergie sing the national anthem. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 14, 2022

First quarter

Celtics offense still looks a bit stiff to start the game. — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) June 14, 2022

Draymond is on fire after that layup — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 14, 2022

It's gonna be really hard to win when you can't make a layup.#Analysis — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 14, 2022

Celtics shoot 34 percent in first quarter, go 0-of-5 from 3, just one free throw attempt and four turnover. They are lucky to be down just 11. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 14, 2022

3rd quarter over early — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) June 14, 2022

Second quarter

Love when the refs are just flat out terrible in a critical NBA Finals game — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 14, 2022

Me thinks Udoka got that tech for that GWilliams foul call on Payton, who tripped over his own feet and then tosses the ball up as if he was contacted. #Celtics #Warriors — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 14, 2022

Make Bjelica defend. Make Poole defend. Make Curry defend. Attack the weakest points again and again — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 14, 2022

Celtics (Marcus Smart specifically) was able to punish Bjelica defensively for seemingly the first time all series during 6-0 run. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 14, 2022

Weird role reversal as there have been a lot of games where Boston “should be up more” this postseason. Only up 8 with as poor as Boston has been offensively is worrying a bit for the Dubs. — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins has been unlocking his inner Maple Jordan — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 14, 2022

Baseline out of bounds plays need tighten up — Richard White (@RamblinWreck34) June 14, 2022

9 turnovers, 4/9 from the line, 3/15 from 3, Celtics have to be ecstatic that they aren’t down 20 some. — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) June 14, 2022

If ever the time for a great 3Q, it’s now for the Celtics. They’re also gonna need a Jaylen Brown awakening for the entire second half. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) June 14, 2022

Third quarter

I’m going to go ahead & try to forget everything about that half… One more to go. Fingers crossed for a badass Ime halftime speech. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 14, 2022

That's a 10-0 run in 1:45 for the Celtics. Just like that, they're within two. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 14, 2022

Sam Hauser doing the Kiss of Death on the #Celtics bench after Jayson Tatum hits his third three of the quarter. Deficit down to 1. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) June 14, 2022

Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/1RxQ8M4D31 — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) June 14, 2022

Punch first in the 4th — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) June 14, 2022

Fourth quarter

Rough start to the 4th for White. Missed 2 wide-open 3s, gave up 2 drives. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 14, 2022

Bad dive from Smart doing it in that much space where his teammates can't cover for him on the no call. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 14, 2022

Complaining about the officiating only means you lost focus because your opponent is the Golden State Warriors. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) June 14, 2022

Everyone could use a break in this game. — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) June 14, 2022

This is an embarrassment. On the NBA's biggest stage. https://t.co/BjQBoYLikY — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 14, 2022

We had one period of success and then just stopped doing the things that led to it as soon as we got a lead — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) June 14, 2022

Draymond Green just followed Jayson Tatum all the way back to the Celtics bench giving him the business. He eventually was led away by Tony Brothers after the entire Boston roster had surrounded him. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 14, 2022

Celtics didn't show up to start, then gave up in the end. Embarrassing. — John Zannis (@John_Zannis) June 14, 2022

The Celtics really just need to get out of their own way. https://t.co/zUoPC6iQak — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 14, 2022

