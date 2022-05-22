Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s Game 3 win

The Boston Celtics knew a serious effort was coming from the Miami Heat after embarrassing the Heat on their home court in Game 2 but came up lacking on their home court of TD Garden for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals series to lose the game 109-103 despite a furious effort to overcome an early 26-point deficit by the Celtics.

The Heat now take a 2-1 series lead in the East Finals series, but health looms as a major factor for both teams. Veteran point guard Marcus Smart turning his ankle and big man Robert Williams III missing the game with knee soreness, and Miami star forward Jimmy Butler exiting the contest early with knee irritation.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about the intense Game 3 battle on the league’s unofficial social media site.

Pregame

Spoelstra says Lowry and Tucker will warm up tonight “with the intention to play.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 21, 2022

The wait on a weekend for the 8:45 start time is interminable. Been ready for the game for like 8 hours. — John Zannis (@John_Zannis) May 22, 2022

I’ve got the Heat in Game 3 unless the Celtics end up winning — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 22, 2022

White going off today. Dad strength will be unstoppable. — ☘️Marxist ☭ Smart☘️ (@SmarcusAureliu1) May 22, 2022

Honestly I think the Celtics should just do another blow out win. — Penfield (@BpenfieldJ) May 22, 2022

First quarter

The Lowry impact immediately. He pushes the pace after a miss, finds Strus open for 3. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 22, 2022

ime calls timeout after celtics give up a quick and-1 bucket off horford's made layup. boston's transition defense was excellent in game 2. not so much there. — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 22, 2022

Once again, you can't defend with your face. You stick it in there and get hit, that's on you. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 22, 2022

Early sub to Grant to the surprise of no one — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) May 22, 2022

Silver lining for Celtics, I suppose: Heat won't shoot 83.3% for the game, and Celtics won't shoot 22.2%. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 22, 2022

big first half leads make me more nervous than confident for the team in front these days — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 22, 2022

This is not ideal — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) May 22, 2022

Second quarter

Inexplicable quarter. Celtics shot 1-9 in the paint and made only 5 FGs. And 5 turnovers, most of them mystifying. And there's no signs of improvement so far in the 2Q. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) May 22, 2022

Bruh, this is some horrible basketball. 💀 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 22, 2022

good grief Heat are just taking it Celtics Boston crowd starting to boo the C's — matt eppers (@meppers_) May 22, 2022

Horrendous flop by PJ Tucker. — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) May 22, 2022

The Celtics are one of those teams you can never count out, and in the good news category Miami has cooled from three, missing its last seven after starting 7 for 9. — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) May 22, 2022

Celtics cut the lead down just enough that it's worth sticking around for the second half. — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) May 22, 2022

Celtics players were fired up hitting the tunnel at halftime. Al was fist pumping; Marcus and Grant screaming. Celtics trim 10 points off their deficit over final 2 minutes but still lot of digging to get out of this hole. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 22, 2022

Third quarter

Celtics down 62-47 at halftime off a 10-0 run to end the half. If you're wondering about Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 20 years ago… …the Celtics were down by 25 (74-49) entering the final minute of the 3rd quarter… …and won (94-90). — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 22, 2022

Tommy Heinsohn keys to Celtics success: ☘️RUN!

☘️Move the ball

☘️Take easy baskets

☘️Take it to their chest

☘️Don’t give up easy baskets

☘️Communicate on defense

☘️Give maximum effort!#BleedGreen #TommyPoint pic.twitter.com/kIHisDZGHj — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) May 9, 2022

Jimmy Butler out the rest of the game with knee inflammation, per the team. — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) May 22, 2022

Looked like Kyle Lowry landed on Marcus Smart's knee and Smart's ankle rolled as he hit the floor. He's back to the locker room a minute after Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the game with knee inflammation. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 22, 2022

please cancel tonight's game and reschedule it sometime next week — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 22, 2022

Celtics playing offense like they want to get it all back at once. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum both took early 3s. Jaylen Brown with two turnovers now overpenetrating. Gotta be more solid. Somewhere, brad Stevens is yelling at them to hit singles. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 22, 2022

I swear he is Wolverine https://t.co/D4GqObW2zZ — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) May 22, 2022

marcus smart what on earth. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 22, 2022

Still down 12. Still turning it over at a crazy rate. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) May 22, 2022

HUGE 3-pointer from Jaylen Brown. He's got 26 points on 9/12 from the floor tonight — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 22, 2022

Pretty substantial missed opportunity in that third quarter for the Celtics, especially with Butler out and the big emotional lift from Smart's return. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2022

Fourth quarter

No Bam & No Lowry is the danger zone — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 22, 2022

If the Celtics come back in this thing, bookmark that charge that Smart just took. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 22, 2022

And single digits again. Sure. — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) May 22, 2022

Tatum is on the floor. in pain. Gets helped to locker room. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 22, 2022

Flops and travels and buckets, oh my. — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) May 22, 2022

Jaylen Brown drives to the rim for 2 & the Celtics are all of a sudden in a six-point game (93-87) w/4:54 left to play… Jaylen's got a game-high 32 points on 11-of-16 attempts — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 22, 2022

Now it’s Tatum out the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/EubJhEZCtZ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 22, 2022

I’ve never seen a team deserved to lose a game more than we deserve to lose this game — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) May 22, 2022

When you disrespect the game by showing no effort for most of a half and then throwing the ball away all game, you will never win. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 22, 2022

Celtics pissed this one away. — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) May 22, 2022

