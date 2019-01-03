What is Celtics' NBA trade deadline plan? Danny Ainge offers insight originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NBA trade deadline is just over a month away. Should fans expect the Boston Celtics to make some moves?

It's a fair question, as the Celtics haven't quite met their lofty expectations to date and have dealt with some depth-thinning injuries. But while C's president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will do his due diligence, he seems to like the roster he has right now.

"We're always looking to upgrade our team if those opportunities present themselves. But I think that's going to be tough," Ainge said Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich."

"As far as trading players, I don't really see much out there. We have a lot of good ones. It's hard to get better players than we have."

Boston does have a deep roster that many believed was talented enough to win the Eastern Conference when the season began. Its frontcourt is a bit thin at the moment thanks to injuries to Aron Baynes and Robert Williams, but both players are expected to return before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Of course, there is a certain big man the Celtics reportedly covet: New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis. The Pelicans lost again Wednesday night to drop to 14th in the Western Conference, and if they fall further in the standings over the next month, there's at least some chance Davis could request a trade.

Then again, Boston can't trade for Davis this season unless it parts ways with Kyrie Irving (more on that here) and may want to save its assets to make a run at the 25-year-old this summer.

The C's still have a high ceiling with this current roster, so unless anything changes dramatically in the next month, it sounds like Ainge won't be making any roster overhauls before Feb. 7.

