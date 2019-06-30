Celtics, NBA players react to Terry Rozier's reported contract with Hornets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Terry Rozier's career with the Boston Celtics is coming to an end.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday night that Rozier has agreed to a three-year, $58 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Rozier will replace Kemba Walker as the Hornets' starting point guard. Walker reportedly has agreed to sign a four-year, $141 million max contract with the Celtics.

Several NBA players tweeted their support to Rozier after the 25-year-old guard landed the first major contract of his career.

Jaylen Brown also apparently gave Rozier a FaceTime to congratulate his former teammate on the new deal, while Robert Williams showed Rozier love, too.

Robert Williams with some support for Terry Rozier. pic.twitter.com/pjAdSKt1Gw — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 1, 2019

Jaylen Brown

Rozier was a 2015 first-round draft pick of Boston, and he mostly filled a backup point guard role during his time with the Celtics. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games for the Celtics last season.

Rozier was able to leave for Charlotte because the Celtics needed to renounce their rights to him in order to clear enough salary cap space for Walker.

