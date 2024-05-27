Celtics NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times for each matchup

The Boston Celtics are four wins away from bringing Banner 18 to TD Garden.

They completed an Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night to clinch their second NBA Finals berth in three years. They enter the championship round with a 12-2 record in the 2024 playoffs, including a 6-0 record on the road.

The Celtics will take on the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavs, led by superstars Luka Doncic and ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving, lead the series 3-0 and will have a chance to complete their own series sweep on Tuesday night.

Boston likely will be heavily favored against either potential opponent after posting a league-best 68-14 record and cruising through the postseason. It won both of its regular-season matchups against Dallas and split its two meetings with Minnesota.

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals is set for Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. NBC Sports Boston will have coverage beginning an hour before every game with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as halftime coverage with Celtics Halftime Live and postgame coverage with Celtics Postgame Live.

Check out the full series schedule below. All Finals games will be broadcast on ABC.

NBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Mavs/Wolves vs. Celtics; Thursday, June 6 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Mavs/Wolves vs. Celtics; Sunday, June 9 — 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Celtics at Mavs/Wolves; Wednesday, June 12 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Celtics at Mavs/Wolves; Friday, June 14 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5:* Mavs/Wolves vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6 :* Celtics at Mavs/Wolves; Thursday, June 20 — 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7:* Mavs/Wolves vs. Celtics; Sunday, June 23 — 8 p.m. ET

*If necessary

