Do the Celtics have the NBA’s best starting five?

The Boston Celtics extended their home record to 16-0 with their win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday (Dec. 29.) Joe Mazzulla‘s team was missing three core rotation players, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford, yet still found a way to secure a victory to take their record to 25-6 on the season.

Boston’s depth isn’t the only impressive thing. Their starting lineup boasts at least three All-Star talents and is widely seen as the most talented and diverse starting five in the NBA. As such, the Celtics are expected to be a serious threat to secure the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season, thus raising the elusive 18th banner.

In a recent video from the “Hoops Venue” YouTube channel, the concept of Boston boasting the best starting five in the NBA was explored in depth. The host of the show looked at other teams around the league and the comparisons that can be made.

You can watch the full video by clicking on the embedded link above.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded video above.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire