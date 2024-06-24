Are the Celtics the ‘most balanced’ team in NBA history?

The Boston Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. They have six players who could all slot into an All-Star or All-NBA team. They also have two elite-level perimeter shooters in Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard, while the deep bench is full of multi-skilled specialists who help provide reliable depth.

In the latest video by “Thinking Basketball,” Ben Taylor discussed Boston’s depth and the way Brad Stevens has constructed a well-balanced roster. Due to the Celtics’ depth and how every play brings something different to the rotation while also complementing the talent around them, Taylor questions whether this Celtics team is the most well-balanced roster to win a championship in NBA history.

Stevens now faces the challenge of keeping that depth and balance during the upcoming offseason. Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are unrestricted free agents. Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta have team options. JD Davison is an unrestricted free agent. Boston’s front office may need to make one or two tough decisions.

You can watch Taylor’s analysis on Boston’s depth and balance by clicking the embedded video above.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire