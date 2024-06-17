Do the Celtics have more pressure to win Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals than the Mavs do?

Following the Dallas Mavericks’ obliteration of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the question arises: Do the Celtics have more pressure to win Game 5 of the finals than the Mavs do? Or is all of the pressure on the Mavs not to see their season end on another ball club’s home court?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell took some time to discuss the implications and pressures facing both teams as they prepare for the critical Game 5 matchup on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire