Celtics mock draft 2019 roundup: C's picks with draft drawing nearer originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The 2019 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, and it figures to be a big one for the Boston Celtics. The team is armed with four selections and three picks in the first round. Only the Atlanta Hawks boast as many first-round options as the C's after their trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics may not use all their picks, and they may try to package them in a deal for a superstar (perhaps Anthony Davis) but either way, they have a lot of options. There has been a recent influx of NBA mock drafts with the draft approaching so rapidly, and they outline plenty of the team's top options. Here's a look at some of the most recent mocks and their targets for the Celtics.