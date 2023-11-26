Celtics' Mazzulla gives update on Porzingis' calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics' big man Kristaps Porzingis exited Friday night's 113-96 In-Season Tournament loss to the Orlando Magic, later being ruled out with left calf tightness. Following the game, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reported that Porzingis was scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday. While no official statement was given since, Porzingis did post to his Instagram story, stating that it was "good news," and that he'll "be back very soon."

Prior to Sunday night's matchup against the 8-7 Atlanta Hawks, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stated that Porzingis' calf injury will be reevaluated in about a week or so, with no specific timetable for a return just yet.

In the Latvian's absence, the Celtics will likely lean on Al Horford, with help from Luke Kornet. Alternatively, Celtics' two-way center Neemias Queta was also seen during the team shootaround prior to Sunday night's tip-off. To add some extra bench presence, Boston also elevated their 2023 second round selection, 6-foot-6 guard Jordan Walsh, from their G-League affiliate team, the Maine Celtics.

With Porzingis out for most of the second half in their loss to the Magic, Kornet stepped up, logging a season-high 25 minutes. With his added time on the court, Kornet grabbed 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, 6 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist. Meanwhile, Horford struggled, only scoring 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting, also grabbing five rebounds and three assists in his 33 minutes of play.

Porzingis has played a major part in the early success of the Celtics, averaging 18.9 points on 54.7 percent from the field, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Coming off of a loss and now without Porzingis, the Celtics will look to stay undefeated at home on Sunday night as they attempt to overpower Trae Young and the struggling Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET.