Celtics give new update on Marcus Smart's injury before Game 1 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is still questionable to play Tuesday night when his team begins its Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.

Smart is battling a right mid-foot sprain.

"He's still pretty sore," Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday morning. "He tested it out a little bit here and we're hoping he's feeling better. There's some soreness there, some swelling still. We'll monitor him throughout the day and get some treatment and still be listed as questionable."

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart is still dealing with swelling and soreness in his sprained foot, but Celtics are 'hopeful' he'll respond to treatment and be able to play in tonight's Game 1 ðŸ€ pic.twitter.com/YKnLp9pFfn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 17, 2022

Smart hurt his foot in the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

The veteran point guard plays an important role in Boston's defense as the Defensive Player of the Year Award winner. He can defend all five positions and shut down the league's top perimeter scorers. If he plays in Game 1, Smart likely will match up against several of the Heat's top scorers, such as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

If Smart doesn't play, Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should receive more playing time than normal. Pritchard shined in Game 7 versus the Bucks with 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

