Celtics' Marcus Smart makes perfect comment about NBA's HORSE challenge

We'll finally get to see some basketball action -- sort of -- when NBA's "HORSE Challenge" begins Sunday night.

Unfortunately, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be participating despite being a master trick-shot artist. He did, however, chime in with an idea for a contest he'd love to be a part of.

"Let's play H-O-R-S-E with defense and see how that works out ;)," he tweeted Thursday night.

Let's play H-O-R-S-E with defense and see how that works out 😉 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 10, 2020

Sounds right up the potential Defensive Player of the Year's alley.

Although Smart won't get the chance to show off his trick-shot prowess, one former Celtic will. Paul Pierce is set to be one of the eight contestants in the competition.

Smart tested positive for the coronavirus last month, but he has since been cleared. The 26-year-old recently appeared on CNN to discuss the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic and donated his plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project.

