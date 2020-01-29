Celtics' Marcus Smart again comes up with 'unbelievable' key plays late that shouldn't be overlooked

MIAMI - Stop us if you've heard this one before: Marcus Smart labors through a rough shooting night and is uncharacteristically sloppy handling the ball for the better part of three quarters. Then, crunch time rolls around and Marcus Smart morphs into the most valuable player on the court.

It's a tale as old as time. But it played itself out again on Tuesday night in Miami. Smart missed nine of his first 10 shots and matched his season-high with four turnovers.

Still, with the game in the balance, Smart did Smart things. Like calmly knocking down a straightaway 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining on a kick out from Kemba Walker. Like swatting down what should have been an easy Bam Adebayo dunk a short time later. Like flinging himself into a trio of baby-blue jerseys and out-jumping the springy Adebayo for an impossible offensive rebound in the final minute.

A cursory glance at the box score will have most dismissing Smart's night. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting - missing all five of his shots inside the arc and five more of eight beyond it - with the four turnovers.

But he balanced it out with eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 36:29. All while being absolutely everywhere down the stretch as the Celtics picked up one of their best road wins of the season in Miami.

What was going through Smart's mind late in the game?

"Win," said Smart. "To me, it's just what can I do to help my team? And, [on the offensive rebound], I saw a loose ball. I just thought, first one to get it, whatever happens, happens.

"I'm in the air, so I was hoping I didn't get flipped or get hit in the face like I usually do. But you can't think of that in the moment. You gotta go, and go hit the ball. First person to the floor, first person to the ball wins."

Walker marveled at the way Smart makes all the key plays in high-pressure situations.

"Man, that dude. I love that dude," said Walker. "I love his passion for the game. I love his energy. I love how he competes each and every night. He makes me want to compete just like him.

"He's just so tough. He's not scared of the moment. He made so many huge plays down the stretch. I know everybody will probably say the 3 that he made, but Adebayo had an open basket, he blocked his shot. I missed a shot, he got a huge [rebound]. He's unbelievable. Unbelievable."

Smart seemed smitten to learn of Walker's praise. He noted it carries additional heft because of Walker's All-Star status and the intensity that Walker brings to the floor.

"It's a great feeling. I love Kemba, that's my brother," said Smart. "Just like all these guys in this locker room. But to hear somebody of his caliber just really really really give you praise and the recognition that you probably never get, it means a lot."

Smart said he couldn't allow missed shots to impact his energy. In fact, the missed shots only caused him to lock in a bit more defensively and find other ways to impact the game.

And all the struggles of the first 46 minutes will be forgotten because of his efforts in the last two.

"Continue to do what I normally do. I don't really let shots not falling affect how I play, energy-wise," said Smart. "Times like that, when your shot's not falling, your defense has to be at an all-time high. So, for me, just making sure guys are in the right spots on the defensive end and just really really really getting guys like [Jaylen Brown] and Gordon [Hayward] - they were the hot guys tonight, so we were trying to find them as much as we can."

Still, teammates marvel at the way Smart can just take over a game with nothing more than grit and desire.

"Getting that tip-out…when he tipped it out and we were able to shoot free throws, that was a big momentum play, a huge play, at the end of the game," said Grant Williams, who has affectionately dubbed himself a "Smart Mini-Me" and left a similar energy-filled stamp on the game Tuesday night. Williams noted that Smart's play undoubtedly rubs off on the rest of the team.

Said Williams: "Just following his lead."

