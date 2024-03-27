What can the Celtics do to manage their roster ahead of the playoffs?

The Boston Celtics have officially secured the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They are closing in on officially owning the best record in the NBA. With 10 games remaining, Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff will undoubtedly look for ways to keep the roster fresh and minimize the risk on injury.

We’ve already seen the Celtics begin rotating their star players. Often, we will see two or three members of the primary rotation on the injury report, only for them to return in the very next game. However, Mazzulla could go further. In fact, it would make sense if he started reducing his starters’ minutes and began giving more time to the deeper bench.

In a recent episode of “Gresh & Fauria” for WEEI, the two hosts discussed the different options available to Mazzulla and how he could potentially navigate the final few weeks of the season.

