The Celtics need to manage Al Horford’s minutes in the conference finals

The Boston Celtics are heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss the opening few games as he recovers from a right soleus strain. As such, Al Horford will continue as Boston’s starting big man. Luke Kornet will likely be the backup center off the bench.

However, Joe Mazzulla must be careful with how much he leans on Horford. The veteran center is closing in on his 38th birthday. He’s shown signs of slowing down in recent weeks. His explosive performance in game five of Boston’s second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was the exception, not the rule.

In the latest episode of the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast, host Adam Taylor discussed the importance of keeping Horford fresh throughout the postseason. The Celtics have Xavier Tillman and Neemias Queta on their roster. They have enough depth at the center position to keep Horford’s minutes within a manageable range.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire