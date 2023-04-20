Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

The Boston Celtics made an aggressive move in adding Malcolm Brogdon last offseason. They were rewarded with an NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The NBA announced the veteran guard had won the 2022-23 award on Thursday ahead of its slate of playoff games, edging out finalists Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Bobby Portis of the Chicago Bulls.

Brogdon becomes the third Celtics player to win the award, joining Kevin McHale (1983-84, 1984-85) and Bill Walton (1985-86). After winning three of the first four awards following its inception in 1982, the Celtics had gone 37 years without a win.

This is the second major award of Brogdon's career, as he also won the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Malcolm Brogdon was everything the Celtics could have wanted when they traded for him. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Celtics acquired Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers last offseason in exchange for five players, including Aaron Nesmith, and a first-round pick. Brogdon had started every game he played in across his previous four seasons with the Bucks and Pacers, but the Celtics moved him to a bench role.

Brogdon didn't start a game during the regular season, but averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and a career-high 44.4% from 3-point range. He was very much a part of the Celtics' improvement from 51 wins last year to 57 wins this season under Coach of the Year finalist Joe Mazzulla, though it remains to be seen if they get back to the NBA Finals.

Along with Brogdon, the NBA's other major award winners so far this year have been Defensive Player of the year Jaren Jackson Jr., Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox and Coach of the Year Mike Brown.