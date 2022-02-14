Celtics Mailbag: Should C's go shopping on NBA buyout market?

Forsberg's Mailbag: Does a buyout addition really make sense for C's? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eight straight wins. A jump to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Quality early returns from a deadline splurge on Derrick White. The Celtics are trending in a positive direction.

But questions persist about filling out newly-opened roster spots and where the team truly stands among the Eastern Conference elite.

Let’s dive into this week’s Celtic Mailbag:

Who do you think the Celtics will add to the bench with all of the open spots? Goran Dragic? Gary Harris? When will Aaron Nesmith get out of jail?— @hookemhorns3369

I thought it was interesting that Brad Stevens acknowledged some of Boston’s draft woes during our chat last week. He pointed directly to Miami's ability to consistently target and develop young talent (Hey there, old friend Max Strus!), which is a big reason the Heat linger at the top of the East standings despite injury woes.

The Celtics, needing to fill two of five open spots immediately after their deadline activity, already converted Sam Hauser’s deal, giving the sharpshooting forward more of a chance to develop with the parent club after starting the year on a two-way pact. We’d like to see him get some game reps along the way here because his shooting can help this team, though it’s hard to see a path with Daniel Theis back in the frontcourt mix.

Boston also signed G-League center Luke Kornet, adding another depth big who is familiar with the system and can pinch hit in case of emergency.

The Celtics have three more open spots but I’m not sure they should be in a rush to fill them -- at least not until the status of Jaylen Brown’s All-Star bonus is settled. Ime Udoka is still riding with an eight-man rotation and we’re leery that possible veteran additions might bite into any of the already-limited minutes available for Payton Pritchard and Nesmith. Even in the event of injury, we’d rather the Celtics ride with their younger players.

Story continues

It’s tempting to find a more proven player on the buyout market but it’s far more valuable for the team moving forward if it’s one of their younger guys.

Chris Forsberg

Sure, the Celtics should inquire about Gary Harris or Robin Lopez if they land on the buyout market. But a lot of contenders are likely going to be interested and the Celtics might not win that tug-o-war.

We’re slightly intrigued by DeAndre’ Bembry for wing depth but, again, we’re left wondering why you wouldn’t just lean heavily into Nesmith in that instance. There’s value, too, in just keeping an open spot.

And maybe it would be better for the Celtics to simply hunt the best available under-25 shooter or stretch 4 in the G-League and get them inside the organization. Maybe you find a gem along the way.

Any of the overseas guys coming over? How are they doing? — @juan_esteves

With the Celtics essentially limited to minimum salary contracts at the moment, the team would be wasting nearly a full season of development if they brought either of their draft stashes over now. I think they are content to let Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin get reps and gauge their NBA readiness this summer.

Stevens went overseas in December to watch Madar, who seems to be shooting the ball well in limited minutes for his Serbian squad.

With so many roster spots available, can you help me understand any possible rationale Brad Stevens might have for not pleasing every Celtic fan by signing Isaiah Thomas? Do the players not want him? What am I missing? Seems like such a no-brainer. — @AnonFloridaMan

Look, we’re all super nostalgic for IT. There are even some Celtics fans who are convinced there is some sort of "Curse of IT" because of the way he was unceremoniously dealt after giving up his body for the franchise. But short of the Udonis Haslem vet role, we’re not sure it’s the most prudent use of a roster spot.

Do you consider the Celtics legit contenders to reach the Eastern Conference Finals amid their eight-game winning streak? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 14, 2022

The Celtics are building a team with a defensive identity and it’s crucial they use end-of-the-bench spots to develop the talent they’ve failed to find in the draft. We’re left hoping the 33-year-old Thomas finds some place that can give him the sort of reps to rekindle his watch-tapping magic.

We still need more shooting. A knockdown shooter to run with bench group. Agree? Who might be available? — @DHillLgalBeagle

Sure. But hopefully Pritchard and Nesmith get first crack at being that guy. It’s tempting to find a more proven player on the buyout market but it’s far more valuable for the team moving forward if it’s one of their younger guys.

It feels like the Derrick White acquisition sets up a Marcus Smart trade in the summer, probably for a power forward to replace Horford. I don't want to run Marcus out of town but doesn't that seem like the next logical move? — @MBerryM33

I think the key takeaway here is flexibility.

The Celtics have multiple avenues to making another splash this summer, though we’d say the more likely path is bundling Al Horford’s partially guaranteed deal with picks, which would allow the team to potentially preserve core pieces.

Now, there’s also a world in which Horford is back because he’s been a big part of Boston’s defensive success and the team might explore other avenues to tinker, one of which might very well be using mid-tier salaries like Smart or White in a deal.

We’d note that, in very early returns, the Smart/White combo has a plus-17.8 net rating in 36 minutes together and Boston has closed with that duo each of the last two games against quality opponents.

The Celtics have the luxury of evaluating the core here for a few more months before pondering that next step.

With the development of Timelord and the addition of White, I don’t feel like we should be targeting an elite star with a max salary and ego. But we do need a couple of more solid pieces. I’m thinking a good 3 and D forward. Who might fit that bill that we can target this summer? — @ErosStudios

There will be a whole bunch of time this offseason to ponder this question but, admittedly, it is something I find myself thinking about often in the aftermath of the deadline.

Talent is king in the NBA so the Celtics always have to be eyeing the most impactful talent. But Stevens clearly values how the puzzle fits together. And having built a fairly economical core, there are other ways to build this out than necessarily going all in on, say, Bradley Beal.

We find ourselves pondering high-energy power forwards who might be able to replicate a bit of what Horford does with more consistent 3-point shooting, or any elite shooting perimeter player with defensive versatility. The trouble is it’s hard to find those sort of players, and even harder to find teams willing to give them up.

Lightning round!

Derrick White starter? Smart 6th man? — @gioneiro

Celtics starters have a plus-26.8 net rating in 296 minutes including an impossibly low defensive rating of 91.2. You don’t mess with that until there’s an issue.

White has brought a needed spark off the bench in his first two games and you can always put him in closing lineups.

Unbiased and Non Green Team answer: When do you say the Celtics are for real? If they beat 76ers? The schedule is very soft the next 2 weeks and the good teams they beat so far we’re missing key guys so I’m reluctant to give them my full attention again. — @BobbyDlight14

Even before these last couple wins, these Celtics passed the eye test. Even more so now with White.

We’ll certainly be intrigued to see how they matchup with Philly, and especially if James Harden makes his debut and infuses more energy into that building, but it feels OK to embrace this team now (update: Harden has been ruled out for Tuesday night).

They’re not surefire contenders but they’ve got an identity and are going to be the sort of team that no one wants to see in the postseason.

When do we officially name Rob Williams the Celtics' third star ? — @JamesReddingt19

Nine days ago.

(His late-game defensive efforts against defending MVP Nikola Jokic left us swooning the other night).

What’s up with Jaylen Brown's handles? Looks like he’s taking a step back with ball control and turnovers. — @MDubThaRuler

Twenty one turnovers in the last six games for Brown. It’s one thing if it’s just a product of having the ball in his hands more often -- and Udoka confidently trusted him to run the offense late against Denver -- but some of the careless giveaways, especially in transition, have been maddening (and maybe accentuated a bit by some poor shooting nights).

We’ll balance it out by noting that Brown has 27 assists in the same span. The Celtics as a team need to value the ball more given the offensive lulls they are so prone to.