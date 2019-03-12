Celtics' loss to Clippers reached historic proportions originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics did something they hadn't done in nearly a quarter-century in Monday's loss to the LA Clippers at Staples Center.

Yes, this hearkens back to the era of Dino Radja, Acie Earl and Xavier Mcdaniel -- and with it, the same futility as that 32-win team from the 1993-94 season.

Most points allowed by the #Celtics since a 142-100 loss to the Washington #Bullets on April 17. 1994. Don McLean (that's right!) led WSH with 21 points that night. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 12, 2019

Not the kind of history the Celtics were hoping to make, but they still return to Boston having gone 3-1 on this California road trip, punctuated with a very loud blowout of the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

