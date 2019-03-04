Celtics lose another piece of their identity originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON - No matter how many times the Boston Celtics' Shamrock Roller Coaster has made a nauseating plunge this season, the one conviction the team has been able to cling to is, regardless of their inconsistencies, these Celtics have always raised their level of play against elite competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now, even that has eroded over the past six days.

In falling behind by as much as 28 during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Houston Rockets, the Celtics again failed to bring the anticipated intensity and energy with the eyes of the NBA world watching. This coming on the heels of Tuesday's debacle in Toronto, in which the Celtics trailed by as much as 31.

Which makes it fair to wonder if the Celtics are truly capable of flipping a switch when the playoffs arrive, as Kyrie Irving has repeatedly suggested even as Boston has dropped seven of its last 10 games.

☘️ ROCKETS 115, CELTICS 104

While no single game in the NBA is a make-or-break moment, it sure feels like Tuesday's visit to the Golden State Warriors might just tell us definitively if this team can still dig deep and produce its finest basketball against top-level competition. The Celtics are desperate for a jolt, desperate for a signature win.

This team is desperate for something to cling to. Because there's not much there at the moment.

Story continues

Throughout the Brad Stevens' era, the Celtics oozed mental toughness. They spat in the face of adversity and powered through every bump in the road, not the least of which was losing Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving to injury last season. This year? A brief run by an opponent puts the team on its heels and often leaves Boston digging itself out of a considerable hole. Three times in the past five games - and 11 times this season overall - Boston has faced a deficit of 20 points or more.

Defense has been the backbone of all Stevens' teams and often masked the streakiness of the team's offense. But since Feb. 1, the Celtics rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating while allowing 109.6 points per 100 possessions. The first half of Sunday's game was an eyesore, as Eric Gordon routinely sneaked free for 3-point looks while the Celtics allowed James Harden a layup line.

Before the Celtics' loss in Toronto, Stevens essentially admitted this team doesn't currently have an identity. They know what they've been, they know what they can be. Yet, no one knows what this team is at the moment or, more problematically, how to be who they desire to be.

Al Horford said as much when he got asked Sunday about what's been going awry lately.

"I mean, I'm really not sure," said Horford. "I just think that we've had some good moments and, right now, unfortunately, we're going through a really bad stretch.

"This is when our group, we need to make sure that we stay together and even closer because I know it's hard. We're the first ones that don't want to lose. We just need to continue to work because we feel like we can be better than this."

☘️ KYRIE KEEPS IT SHORT

The Celtics had a six-hour flight to the Bay Area on Sunday night to ponder all that's gone wrong. Winning, of course, is the best cure-all, particularly if it came against the likes of Golden State. And yet there is little to inspire confidence at the moment.

The question is whether the Celtics are willing to change, because leaning on the status quo and simply hoping for different results might truly be madness.

Stevens sounded like a coach resistant to tweaking his lineup - or at least the starting group - when peppered with questions Sunday about both Jaylen Brown's energized play and Marcus Morris' prolonged slump. To be certain, Boston's starting 5 is not the most glaring issue for this team. The group has hit a bit of a speed bump since Feb. 1 but has typically started games well. The bigger issue tends to come in the middle quarters but it would seem that a lineup tweak might induce a trickle-down effect if someone and someone like Morris or Marcus Smart could give the reserve-heavy groups a spark.

Celtics players have to be willing to change their intensity level and how they handle adversity. Too often a missed shot or a defensive miscue is enough to leave a playing smarting for multiple possession. When the energy level dips, teams pounce on Boston.

There is no simple solution to what ails these Celtics. This team has to be willing to work through it and figure out how to be the best version of itself. All with the clock ticking with little more than a month to the postseason.

The Celtics have seemingly lost another bit of their identity in being unable to raise their play against elite competition. Boston needs to get back to who it was, or who it wants to be, or else it's going to be a short playoff stay.

Stevens knows this team will ultimately be judged based on whether it's able to figure it all out and compete when the games matter most.

"The bottom line is how you compete together," said Stevens. "It's not about anything else when you're talking about judging a team's success or not. We have to compete better together. We have to play better. We're all responsible for it. We're playing good teams. We just have to be better."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.