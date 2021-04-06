Celtics legend Paul Pierce appears to react to news of being let go by ESPN

While it isn’t entirely certain the video Boston Celtics Hall of Fame nominee Paul Pierce posted on Twitter Monday afternoon is in response to news of his being let go by ESPN, it seems a likely response to news of his sacking from the Bristol Connecticut-based sports news outlet.

Pierce had recently made waves in the wider NBA media sphere with a recent post in Instagram that showed the former Celtic spending time with exotic dancers, and late Monday afternoon reports began to circulate of the Kansas product having been let go as a result. While there was no official word from ESPN confirming Pierce’s sacking, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy related that the network declined to comment on the issue.

The 2008 Celtic champ has been a regular on shows like “The Jump” and “NBA Countdown” among other popular ESPN productions.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

In his Twitter post, Pierce admonished fans to “stay tuned” to “big things coming” — and to smile.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Paul Pierce, Bill Russell among Hall of Fame Class of 2021 finalists Paul Pierce, Dallas Maverick? Per owner Mark Cuban, it almost happened Paul Pierce reveals how an agent triggered slide to Celtics in draft Paul Pierce credits hard-fouling childhood neighbors for shaping his game

List