Celtics legend Kevin Garnett on the three teams he thinks can win the 2024 NBA title

Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett knows a few things about what it takes to win a title, and took his specialized knowledge of that dynamic to the league of today to put together a list of three teams he believes have what it takes to win it all in 2024.

Of course his former team is among the trio, but which are the other clubs that have a shot at winning a title in the NBA’s 2024 Playoffs? In what he dubs his “Garnett’s Bold NBA Playoffs Predictions: Top 3 Teams to Watch” segment, The Big Ticket makes some big predictions about who might be hanging banners this coming offseason.

Joined by fellow Celtics royalty Paul Pierce and Tony Allen, the B-O-S OGs get you up to speed with their picks for the 2024 title.

Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire