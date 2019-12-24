Celtics legend Kevin Garnett reveals the best trash talker he ever played with

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett was one of the best trash talkers in NBA history, so he's uniquely qualified to talk about the subject.

Garnett and former Celtics teammate Tony Allen recently were interviewed by The Players' Tribune, and they were asked to reveal the best trash talking teammate or opponent from their careers. It didn't take long for them to name a future Hall of Famer they played alongside on the Celtics' NBA Finals-winning team in 2007-08.

Question: Best trash talker you ever played against or with? Allen: Paul Pierce.

Garnett: I was going to say the same thing.

Allen: He talked so much.

Garnett: And (he) backs it up.







Pierce backed up his trash talk by hitting so many clutch shots, many of which came in the NBA playoffs.

One of the best examples happened during the 2003 playoffs when Pierce sank a clutch 3-point shot over Indiana Pacers guard Al Harrington in Game 4 of a first-round series. Pierce and Harrington exchanged quite a bit of trash talk during the build up to the shot. This playoff series happened a few years before Garnett arrived in Boston, but it's still a great example of how Pierce backed up his trash talk.

Pierce was the Celtics' best trash talker since Larry Bird. The swagger and confidence that Pierce played with are among the many reasons why "The Truth" is so beloved by Celtics fans, especially those too young to remember Bird's era.

