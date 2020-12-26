Celtics legend and former Washington Bullets coach K.C. Jones dies at 88

Celtics legend and former Bullets coach K.C. Jones dies at 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend K.C. Jones died at 88 years old, the Celtics announced Friday.

Jones was an eight-time NBA champion during his nine-year career in Boston from 1958-67. The 6-1 guard only averaged 7.4 points and 5.0 assists but was lauded for his defense.

He went into coaching after retiring, including a three-year stint as head coach of the Washington Bullets from 1973-76, making the playoffs in each year. His first year with Washington was also the team's first year after moving from Baltimore to the Capital Centre in Landover, Md., a season which the team was known as the Capital Bullets. The following year, their first as the Washington Bullets, Jones coached the team to its only 60-win season in franchise history and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

After leaving Washington, Jones was an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks for one year before returning to Boston, first as an assistant before eventually taking over as head coach. There, he added three more championships to his resume, two as the head man in charge.

Jones' eight titles as a player are third-most in NBA history, trailing only his former teammates Bill Russell (11) and Sam Jones (10).