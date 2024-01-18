Celtics legend continues to hold out hope of an NBA return

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t suited up for an NBA team since April 10, 2022. Since then, the former Boston Celtics guard has been on the outside of the league looking in, waiting for his next opportunity to arise. Unfortunately for him, that opportunity has yet to find him. Instead, Thomas continues to focus on his fitness and skills training, just in case the phone rings.

During a recent appearance on the Celtics “View from the Rafters” podcast, hosted by Marc D’Amico, Thomas shared his belief that he can be a valuable member of a rotation, both on and off the court.

“I’m staying ready. I’m 34 years old. Healthy. Just trying to stay as mentally and physically ready as possible,” Thomas said. “I still want to pursue my NBA dream of being on a roster and contributing, taking advantage of any opportunity I get. I know I can help an organization in more ways than just putting the basketball in the hoops.”

At 34 years old, Thomas could have another few seasons of elite basketball left in him. However, he has struggled to hold down a spot in an NBA rotation since suffering a hip injury during his final season with the Celtics. Since then, it’s been short stays and 10 days (referring to 10-day contracts.)

Thomas has played in 550 games during his NBA career, averaging 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 43.4% shooting and 36.2% from 3-point range. Celtics fans will likely be hoping to see their former point guard back in the NBA for one last hoorah. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be something we have to wait and see.

