What can the Celtics learn from their mistakes against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals?

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula has reportedly been watching a LOT of film on past NBA finals matchups, presumably also the one he was a part of as an assistant coach to disgraced former Boston coach Ime Udoka. Now, after two regular seasons away from taking over from Udoka after a scandal forced his ouster, Mazzulla has another shot to hang Banner 18 with Boston.

What can the Celtics learn from their mistakes against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals that they can use to fuel a series win vs. the Dallas Mavericks in this one?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon report from Celtics practice and react to Coach Joe Mazzulla’s comments on what the team can learn from their loss in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire