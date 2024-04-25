Celtics land rising big man in latest mock draft

The Boston Celtics have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. However, as a second-apron team, they may need to look toward the draft to help fill out their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. They will have two draft picks available this season, one in the first round and one in the second.

In Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman projected the Celtics to acquire DaRon Holmes II with their first-round draft pick. Holmes II is a 6-foot-10 big man out of Dayton who has seen his stock rise over the past few months. Wasserman likens his playstyle to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has impressed for the Golden State Warriors this season.

“DaRon Holmes II enters this predraft process with more momentum than he had last year,” Wasserman wrote. “Improved range, handles/body control attacking the basket and passing have raised his draft stock…There still seems to be some reluctance from scouts who question his defensive fit and how translatable his shot and face-up game are. But the believers out there do sound high on Holmes, and it’s sounding possible that one of them could use a first-round pick to get him.”

Both Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman will be entering free agency this summer but will likely look to re-sign at least one of them. As such, Holmes II would be walking into a roster that is already stacked with big-man talent. He would be behind Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Neemias Queta and Kornet or Tillman.

Celtics floated as ideal landing spot for Zach Edey https://t.co/4aGEiVc5XP pic.twitter.com/73WHfQVVoh — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 8, 2024

Nevertheless, adding a young big man who has proven willing to work on his game and develop his skillset isn’t the worse decision the Celtics could make on draft night.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8Mbv

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire