Celtics land international prospect in latest mock draft

The Boston Celtics will own the 30th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft this summer. Brad Stevens has consistently used his draft picks as trade chips since moving into his role within the front office. However, the Celtics roster is continually becoming more and more expensive. As such, now might be the time for Stevens to begin cashing in on some cost-controlled depth.

In the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, the Celtics are projected to select Juan Nunez. The 19-year-old guard has spent this season in Germany playing for Ratiopharm Ulm.

“Boston has an opportunity to affordably shore up its depth with this pick, presumably in search of a player who can help with its current run atop the East,” Woo wrote. “The 19-year-old Nunez has excellent playmaking acumen and has put together a strong season in Germany, giving him a pathway to becoming a viable NBA contributor if he can make shots and defend at a high enough level.”

Nunez has played in 31 games for Ratiopharm Ulm this season. He’s averaged 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. At 6-foot-3 he also has good height for the position.

Stevens could opt to draft and stash Nunez for a few years if he feels like the young guard’s development would be better served overseas.

However, if the Celtics need reliable backup ball handling, Nunez could be heading for Boston on draft night.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire