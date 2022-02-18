Celtics Lab 90: Buyouts, free agents, and other ways to juice the Boston Celtics’ roster even more

The Boston Celtics by all accounts had themselves a very productive 2022 NBA trade deadline, adding top-flight rotation talent bordering on starting level without paying an exceptionally high price to get the deals done while also consolidating contracts to clear playing time for their younger prospects as well.

No easy task, the Celtics now face the next step of their journey back to contention — adding more talent around the margins as they seek to bolster the defensive firewall that is their primary identity while also boosting the team’s offensive capabilities with the best buyout and free agent targets available.

Who is there to work with? What are they up to now, how can they help, and what are the odds Boston can land them?

On this episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Lab”, hosts Justin Quinn and Cameron Tabatabaie get into the end game for teambuilding for the 2021-22 season as we approach All-Star Week and the stretch run after.

Alex Goldberg has the week off along with most of the Celtics’ roster but will be back in the saddle again soon.

