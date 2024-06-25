Celtics Lab 270: Post-Banner 18 2024 NBA draft targets for Boston with Bryan Kalbrosky

The Boston Celtics are your 2024 NBA World Champions, but if they want to repeat in 2025 to hang Banner 19, they are going to need to avail themselves of every advantage ahead of the 2024-25 season, particularly the looming 2024 NBA draft.

For the vast majority of the team’s fans, this is one draft we have not been paying very much attention to, given the Celtics’ recent run to and victory in the finals. But securing low-cost rotation help will be key to making a potential dynasty viable, meaning Boston really needs to nail their two picks in this draft.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down with For The Win draft expert Bryan Kalbrosky to pick his brain about the prospects we know the Celtics have worked out — and several we think they should have.

Get up to speed on all things 2024 NBA draft from a Boston point of view in this episode.





The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by Prize Picks and Gametime.





