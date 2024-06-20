Celtics Lab 269: After Banner 18, what’s next on Boston’s agenda with Jack Simone

After five trips to the Eastern Conference finals over the previous six seasons, the Boston Celtics have finally hung Banner 18. And while winning Banner 19 is the logical next step for the Celtics, if the path to Boston’s current title has taught us anything, it’s that there are a lot of moves required to push a team over the top.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with “How Bout Them Celtics” cohost Jack Simone to take stock of what Boston likely has on their agenda once they get done celebrating the title they just won. We spend a little more time reflecting on the historic win, then turn our attention to the 2024 NBA draft, free agents, and extension candidates.

We also gloat a bit, pull back the curtain on what happened at TD Garden late into the night, debate whether Celtics fans are over their ire at Kyrie Irving, and touch on the trickle of news starting to percolate up again.





The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by Prize Picks, and Gametime.





If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire