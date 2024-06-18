Celtics Lab 268: Boston wins it all, and C-Lab reacts

They did the thing, finally. The Boston Celtics are your 2024 NBA Champions after a historic 2023-24 NBA regular season and an equally historic run to the long-coveted Banner 18. The game and series were won with teamwork and defense in classic Boston style, sending beloved Boston broadcaster Mike Gorman off with a proper closeout to a storied career.

With the win, Celtics mystique has been reborn, a new generation of superstars established, and a new era of greatness for the most storied ball club in the history of the league. There will be time enough soon for detailed breakdowns of the game, the series, and the season.

But tonight, your “Celtics Lab” podcast hosts of the CLNS Media network simply soaked it in, and shared their thoughts on this historic moment and what it means to Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn.





