Celtics Lab 266: Previewing Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals and beyond vs. the Mavs with Irvin Castellanos

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Finals series to take a 2-0 series lead at TD Garden this past Sunday (June 9) night. This puts the Mavs in a position that 36 other teams in the finals have found themselves in: a 0-2 series deficit, something only 5 of those teams have ever come back from.

Can the Mavs win Game 3 at home now that the series shifts to Texas, and increase the odds of becoming the sixth-ever ball club to accomplish such a tough feat? Or is this series inching toward the inevitable hanging of Banner 18 in Boston this summer? What would have to happen for either team to win Game 3, and beyond it, the series?

To get a read on which way this series is more likely to go, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn, linked up with WFAA‘s Irvin Castellanos to talk all things Celtics – Mavs Game 3.





