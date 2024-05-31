Celtics Lab 263: Breaking down the many narratives of a Dallas Mavericks – Boston Celtics NBA finals

The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals when they defeated the Indiana Pacers in just four games to win the league’s Eastern Conference finals, and now we have Boston’s finals opponent set with a winner for the Western Conference finals as well.

That victor will be the Dallas Mavericks, who needed five games to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West finals on this past Thursday (May 30) night. The matchup will be laden with narratives we have been hearing for years now, from Kyrie Irving and Kristaps Porzingis’ return, two oft-critiqued coaches being the last two playing, among many, many more.

Ahead of a full preview, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast decided to take a tour of all the narratives we should be expecting — and which ones we think actually matter.





Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire