Celtics Lab 262: On Boston beating Indiana to advance to the finals, and Bill Walton’s passing

The Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 105-102 in Game 4 of their 2024 Eastern Conference finals, sweeping the Pacers to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals as they await to see which of the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference finals series.

The Celtics will have a 10-day gap between the final buzzer and the start of the finals, plenty of time for injured Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis to finish healing up, and veteran forward Al Horford to get a little rest. Boston earned their Bob Cousy award for their efforts, and Jaylen Brown the Larry Bird Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player award as well.

We’ll have plenty of time to dive deep into whichever club (probably Dallas) the Celtics will play for the 2024 NBA title, but for today, join the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast hosts as they revel in the Game 4 win — and pay their respects to Bill Walton’s passing — rest in peace.





Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire