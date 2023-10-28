Celtics Lab 225: On Boston looking good to start the season and what they can do to get better with Yossi Gozlan

The Boston Celtics are now 2-0 to start their 2023-24 NBA season after having defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden to kick off their current campaign, following it with a 119-110 victory over the ball club that bounced them from the 2023 postseason, the Miami Heat.

The Celtics top six players look as good as any team in the league so far and there are only a few lingering concerns it seems the team still needs to iron out, but some of them have been ongoing concerns with the team for several seasons now. Still, they appear to have the talent and more importantly the chemistry and fit to overcome what’s left of momentary lapses of focus or devolution into “my-turn, your-turn” basketball.

Will this team need more moves as the season wears on to address those issues? Does it realistically have the assets, cap space, or budget for such moves? Or can we count on improvement from within to ameliorate the few remaining problems that could be a barrier to Banner 18?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan to talk over where the Celtics stand as a second apron team that might need to make more moves. We also get into what we’ve seen from the team so far in their home and road openers.

