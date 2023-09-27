Celtics Lab 217: Taking stock of unresolved storylines ahead of Boston’s training camp with Adam Kaufman

Less than a week away from the Boston Celtics‘ 2023 Media Day proceedings set to kick off on Monday, October 2, a number of unresolved storylines could potentially impact the team’s 2023-24 campaign significantly should they remain in such a state much longer than the start of the regular season later in the month.

What is going on with Malcolm Brogdon emotionally and in terms of health? How is Kristaps Porzingis’ plantar fasciitis coming along, and what will his role be with the ball club? Who is going to man the point in the absence of Marcus Smart, and who will be a vocal leader sans he and Grant Williams both? And is the coaching staff ready for the tall task of hanging banners?

To get up to speed on all of the above, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast reached out to one of the two co-hosts of our sister CLNS pod that has been at the center of at least some of those unresolved storylines, The Gambler’s Adam Kaufman.

We also get caught up on what news there has been of late regarding late-offseason signings, whispers about what’s been going on at Auerbach Center, and even some thoughts on how the Damian Lillard trade saga might play out, so tune in!

The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by FanDuel and AG1.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire