Celtics' Kyrie Irving has motivating message for Jayson Tatum with playoffs approaching

For the Celtics to make a deep playoff run, it goes without saying that they'll need Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum at the top of their respective games.

Irving missed all of last year's postseason, but he looked on as then-rookie Tatum led the C's all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Since Tatum has that playoff experience under his belt plus an entire sophomore season, Irving expects more out of him this time around.

Both Irving and Tatum appeared on The Players' Tribune's "Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles" podcast, and Irving revealed his motivating message for Tatum with the NBA playoffs right around the corner.

.@KyrieIrving & @jaytatum0 were just on the Knuckleheads podcast w/ @QRich & @21Blackking. Kyrie said this: "I tell Jay, ‘Me and you in this, we're going for the guts and the glory. When it's all on the line, I know I need you right next to me. So, let's get this thing going.'" — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 12, 2019

Irving also reminded Tatum just how special it is to have been drafted by such a storied franchise in the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie on Tatum starting his NBA career in Boston: "I tell him how special that is – to be drafted by the Celtics. I'm like, 'Yo, you got drafted by the CELTICS. Like Danny Ainge, 3-time champion, the President drafted you." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 12, 2019

Irving's treatment of the media and handling of free-agency rumors have subjected the Celtics star to plenty of criticism this season. Irving recently apologized for the way he's gone about his business during the 2018-19 campaign and pledged to do a better job of setting an example for his young teammates.

His motivational message to Tatum is a solid start.

